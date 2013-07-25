UPDATE 1-Software AG grows more cautious on 2013 targets

* Eyes lower end of 2013 EPS target of 1.70-1.80 eur/share

* Shares fall more than 6 pct

* $17 mln licence deal pushed into third quarter

* CEO says in talks for two more big deals (Recasts with licence delay, adds CEO comments, share price)

FRANKFURT, July 25 (Reuters) - Germany’s Software AG warned that its 2013 results could come in at the low end of its forecast range due to an uncertain economic environment and possible delays to the signing of big contracts.

Its shares dropped 6.1 percent to 24.13 euros by 0753 GMT on Thursday, the biggest faller on the TecDax index of German technology companies.

The signing of a $17 million licence agreement with a U.S. government agency was postponed by several days, pushing it into the third quarter, Software AG said, adding there was a risk of further delays.

Software AG, Germany’s second-largest business software firm after SAP, has forecast its 2013 earnings per share will decline to 1.70-1.80 euros from 1.90 euros in 2012.

In the second quarter, net profit dropped by an expected 23 percent to 28.8 million euros as the company spent 20 percent more on sales and marketing.

Due to the postponed licence agreement, revenue fell faster than expected, by 8 percent to 237.7 million euros, while analysts had expected a decline of only 5 percent.

Software AG is shifting from its traditional focus on software products toward higher-margin business helping companies manage big chunks of data.

Chief Executive Karl-Heinz Streibich said that after signing the $17 million U.S. deal at the start of the third quarter, Software AG was in talks for two further major orders with a licence volume of more than 10 million euros each.

“The pipeline is stronger than ever before,” Streibich said. “But the bigger the deals become, the more uncertain it becomes when exactly they will be signed.”

Streibich also told Reuters the company would stick with its acquisition strategy.

“Anyone in the software industry who has no cash for acquisitions has no future,” he said.