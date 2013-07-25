FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Software AG warns 2013 results may be at lower end of range
July 25, 2013

Software AG warns 2013 results may be at lower end of range

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 25 (Reuters) - Germany’s Software AG warned on Thursday that its 2013 results could come in at the low end of its outlook range after a drop in second-quarter earnings.

Software AG, Germany’s second-largest business software firm after SAP, has forecast its 2013 earnings per share to decline to 1.70-1.80 euros from 1.90 euros in 2012.

Second-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell 22 percent to 44.4 million euros ($58.8 million), just above consensus of 43.5 million in a Reuters poll, weighed down by higher marketing expenses.

$1 = 0.7555 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan

