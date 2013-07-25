Software AG warns 2013 results may be at lower end of range

FRANKFURT, July 25 (Reuters) - Germany’s Software AG warned on Thursday that its 2013 results could come in at the low end of its outlook range after a drop in second-quarter earnings.

Software AG, Germany’s second-largest business software firm after SAP, has forecast its 2013 earnings per share to decline to 1.70-1.80 euros from 1.90 euros in 2012.

Second-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell 22 percent to 44.4 million euros ($58.8 million), just above consensus of 43.5 million in a Reuters poll, weighed down by higher marketing expenses.