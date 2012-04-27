Software AG keeps outlook after in-line Q1 profit

FRANKFURT, April 27 (Reuters) - German business software maker Software AG kept its 2012 sales outlook after reporting first-quarter operating profit of 54.8 million euros ($72.50 million), which was in-line with expectations.

Germany’s second-biggest business software maker said on Friday it still expects 2012 total revenue to come in anywhere between a 3 percent decline and a 3 percent rise compared with the prior-year.

First-quarter earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) fell 9 percent to 54.8 million euros, in line with average expectations of 54.6 million euros.

Revenue dropped 7 percent to 254.6 million euros, slightly below an anticipated 259 million euros.

The group also reiterated that the operating profit margin for the full year was expected to be between 23.0 percent and 24.5 percent, compared with 21.5 percent in the first quarter. ($1 = 0.7559 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)