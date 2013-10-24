FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Software AG sticks to outlook after in-line Q3
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Office Equipment
October 24, 2013 / 5:15 AM / 4 years ago

Software AG sticks to outlook after in-line Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 24 (Reuters) - German business software maker Software AG on Thursday confirmed its 2013 earnings per share outlook but warned operational results could be at the low end of projections.

Software AG, Germany’s second-largest business software firm after SAP, has forecast its 2013 earnings per share to decline to 1.70-1.80 euros from 1.90 euros in 2012.

Second-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell to 49.1 million euros ($67.7 million) from 61.1 million due to what the company called “an intensely competitive environment with negative currency effects.”

Operating profit was in line with consensus of 49.4 million in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.7256 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.