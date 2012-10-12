UPDATE 1-Software AG Q3 operating profit beats expectations

* Q3 EBIT 60-62 mln euros vs 55 mln expected

* Keeps outlook revenue and operating margin

* Shares jump 9.3 percent, outperforming index (Adds detail, shares, analysts’ expectations)

FRANKFURT, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Software AG’s third quarter operating profit beat market expectations as higher sales in North America more than offset a drop in service revenues.

Germany’s second-largest software company after SAP AG said on Friday earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) eased to 60-62 million euros ($77.7-$80.3 million) from 72 million in the year earlier period.

But this was ahead of analysts’ expectations of 55 million euros, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine, which gives more weight to estimates from the most historically accurate analysts.

Software AG shares were up 9.3 percent by 1130 GMT, at the top of a 0.4 percent stronger German TecDax.

“Solid set of figures ... Furthermore the U.S. business is back on track,” DZ Bank analyst Oliver Finger said, keeping a “buy” rating on the stock.

Group revenue declined 6.4 percent to 257 million euros in the third quarter, due to lower service revenues, in line with expectations.

Quarterly software license revenues, which are key indicator for growth, grew 8 percent to 81 million euros.

“The sales offensive in North America, in which the company has been investing since the beginning of the year, delivered strong growth for the second consecutive quarter,” the company said in a statement.

Software AG, which is due to publish full quarterly results on Oct. 30, kept its outlook for revenue growth of 2-7 percent and an operating margin of between 23-24.5 percent. ($1 = 0.7726 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Christoph Steitz)