Software AG Q4 misses expectations as unit sale weighs
January 29, 2013 / 6:21 AM / 5 years ago

Software AG Q4 misses expectations as unit sale weighs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Software AG fourth-quarter revenue and operating profit missed expectations as the sale of its North American SAP-related service activities and investments weighed.

Germany’ second-largest software firm after SAP reported earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 75.4 million euros ($101.5 million), down 3 percent from the previous year and revenues 6 percent lower at 276.7 million.

The company was expected to report fourth-quarter revenue of 288 million euros and operating profit of 77.3 million euros, according to the average of 11 estimates in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages. ($1 = 0.7429 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

