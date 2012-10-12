Software AG Q3 license revenue up on marketing push

FRANKFURT, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Software AG said its license revenues were bolstered by a marketing push in North America and robust sales in Europe in the third quarter, sending its shares higher.

Quarterly software license revenues grew 8 percent to 81 million euros ($105 million), Germany’s second largest software company after SAP AG said on Friday. Its shares rose 5 percent to 28.50 euros by 1039 GMT.

Overall group revenue declined 6.4 percent to 257 million euros due to lower service revenues, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) eased to 60-62 million euros from 72 million in the year earlier period.

Software AG, which affirmed its 2012 outlook, is due to publish full quarterly results on Oct. 30. ($1 = 0.7726 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)