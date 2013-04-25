FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Software AG EBIT drops on higher marketing spend
April 25, 2013 / 5:26 AM / 4 years ago

Software AG EBIT drops on higher marketing spend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 25 (Reuters) - Germany’s Software AG reported an expected drop in quarterly operating profit on Thursday as it spent more on marketing and announced an acquisitions that expands its reach into cloud-based services.

First-quarter earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) fell 24 percent to 41.6 million euros ($54 million), just above a consensus of 40.4 million in a Reuters poll.

Marketing expenses rose to 72.8 million euros from 59.3 million a year earlier, Software AG said while affirming its 2013 outlook.

Software AG, Germany’ second-largest software firm after SAP , also said it bought LongJump, a U.S.-based company offering a digital platform that allows users to create cloud-based applications. It did not disclose financial details.

$1 = 0.7695 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan

