FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Software AG's ETS unit to reach lower end of 2013 sales outlook
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Office Equipment
April 25, 2013 / 8:30 AM / 4 years ago

Software AG's ETS unit to reach lower end of 2013 sales outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 25 (Reuters) - Software AG said on Thursday sales at its traditional Enterprise Transaction Systems (ETS) business were likely to reach the low end of a 4-9 percent decline this year due to a weaker cycle of contract renewals.

Software AG is shifting from its traditional focus on software products toward higher-margin business helping companies manage big chunks of data.

The company expects more than 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in sales from such products by 2018, almost double the 547 million it reached in 2012. It sees that business growing between 16 percent and 22 percent this year.

$1 = 0.7695 euros Reporting by Hendrik Sackmann; Writing by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.