FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Software AG to continue with acquisitions in 2014 - CEO
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 28, 2014 / 8:10 AM / 4 years ago

Software AG to continue with acquisitions in 2014 - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 28 (Reuters) - German business software maker Software AG is planning further takeovers for 2014, its chief executive told Reuters.

Karl-Heinz Streibich said the greatest number of companies offering software were to be found in the United States.

“Therefore, it’s more likely that you’ll find a takeover target there,” he said after the group reported fourth quarter results.

Software AG, the second-largest German business software maker after SAP, acquired five companies last year for a total of around 110 million euros ($150.4 million), three of which were in the United States.

Streibich also confirmed the group’s 2018 targets, under which sales should rise to 1.25 billion euros, compared with 973 million euros in 2013.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.