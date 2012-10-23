Italian car parts maker Sogefi sees profit jump

MILAN, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Italian car parts maker Sogefi confirmed its full year targets on Tuesday and said third quarter profit rose 81 percent to 6.4 million euros as growth at its North American operations powered sales.

For the full year, the company said it expects to see a further worsening of the automotive market in Europe and falling production levels at the main manufacturers including premium car makers.

Nonetheless, the group expects its full-year 2012 results will be better than those of 2011, because of cost cutting and stable commodity prices.

For the first nine months, revenue rose 182 percent in North America, where car sales are booming, compared to 16 percent growth in Europe. The company did not provide a geographical breakdown for the third quarter. Revenue was 1.0 billion euros in the first nine months, up 21.1 percent.

Results were also boosted by consolidating the revenue from engine cooling systems maker Systemes Moteurs, which it agreed to buy in 2011 and began consolidating from August 1.

Sogefi said its third quarter sales were 318.2 million euros, up from 303.2 million euros for the same period a year ago. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, fell to 21.6 million euros from 26.4 million euros the same quarter a year ago.