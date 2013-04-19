FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sogefi Q1 net profit falls to 7 mln euros
April 19, 2013 / 3:01 PM / 4 years ago

Sogefi Q1 net profit falls to 7 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 19 (Reuters) - Italian car parts maker Sogefi said on Friday its first quarter profit fell to 7 million euros ($9.2 million) as sales dropped in Europe, after having grown in full-year 2012.

Consolidated revenue fell to 329.2 million euros, from 346.9 million euros in the first quarter of 2012, as European sales fell 11.8 percent. Net profit in the first quarter of 2012 was 9 million euros.

Operating profit fell to 6.7 percent of sales at 22.1 million euros, down from a margin of 7.1 percent of sales (24.6 million euros) in 2012.

Sogefi did not provide specific 2013 targets, saying it expects to continue growth outside of Europe and sees flat raw materials prices. ($1 = 0.7644 euros) (Reporting by Jennifer Clark; editing by Francesca Landini)

