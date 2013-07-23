FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Sogefi says H1 profit up 4 pct
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
July 23, 2013 / 11:09 AM / in 4 years

Italy's Sogefi says H1 profit up 4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 23 (Reuters) - Italian car parts maker Sogefi on Tuesday reported a nearly 4 percent rise in first-half net profit, boosted by a stronger second quarter and a positive performance in its non-European markets.

Net profit for the six months to the end of June was 16.2 million euros ($21.4 million), while revenues fell 0.7 percent to 681.7 million euros.

The company said it expected a slight growth in the global car market for the full-year, although production and sales in Europe are expected to remain weak.

$1 = 0.7580 euros Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Danilo Masoni

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
