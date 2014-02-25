Sogefi FY net profit down 25 pct on restructuring costs

MILAN, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Italian car parts maker Sogefi on Tuesday reported a 25 percent drop in 2013 net profit to 21.1 million euros ($29 million), hit by higher financial charges and restructuring costs.

Sogefi, owned by Italy’s De Benedetti family through its CIR holding, said revenues rose 1.2 percent to 1.3 billion euros. The company decided not to distribute a dividend to preserve cash, it said.

The group, one of the world’s key producers of engine systems and suspension components, said it would focus this year on increasing its presence outside Europe, improving its product mix and focus on boosting efficiency in its European operations.

The overall car market is expected to grow in 2014, driven by China, modest growth in North and South America and further stabilisation in Europe, it added.