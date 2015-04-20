Italy's Sogefi posts Q1 net profit as revenues rise 10 pct

MILAN, April 20 (Reuters) - Italian car parts maker Sogefi on Monday reported a net profit for the first quarter, helped by higher sales across all geographic areas and favourable exchange rates.

Sogefi - one of the world’s leading makers of engine systems and suspension components - said in a statement that net profit in the first three months stood at 7.6 million euros ($8.2 million).

This compares with a net loss of 6.3 million the previous year when the company was hit by restructuring charges.

Sogefi said it should achieve a slightly better performance in Europe this year, while the South American market is likely to remain weak. The positive trends seen in North America, China and India are expected to continue, it added.