Sogefi 2012 net profit 29.3 million euros, up 22 pct
February 26, 2013 / 12:10 PM / in 5 years

Sogefi 2012 net profit 29.3 million euros, up 22 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Italian car parts maker Sogefi said on Tuesday its full year 2012 profit rose 22 percent to 29.3 million euros as growth at its North American operations powered sales.

It said it will pay a dividend of 0.13 euros per share.

For 2013, the company said it expects to continue to grow in non-European markets, especially in North America and Asia. It sees a slight decline in European market volumes. Commodity prices are seen stable, and the company will continue to “take action to increase efficiency.”

Sogefi said its full-year 2012 revenues rose to a record high of 1.3 billion euros, fuelled by growth in emerging markets which offset declines in Europe.

Writing by Jennifer Clark; editing by Keith Weir

