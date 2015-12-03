FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carve Capital backs Sprouts Farmers Market, sees share bounce over 12 mths
December 3, 2015 / 1:38 PM / 2 years ago

Carve Capital backs Sprouts Farmers Market, sees share bounce over 12 mths

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Bo Bortemark, co-founder of Carve Capital, said on Thursday he was backing Sprouts Farmers Market and expected its shares to rise between 20-40 percent over 12 months, fuelled by a healthier living trend in the United States.

Speaking at the Sohn Conference in London, he also said he backed internet giant Yahoo, whose core operations were currently valued by the market at zero, but which he thought were worth at least $6 and up to $20 a share. (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Sinead Cruise)

