Trishield Capital's Harteveldt sees 55 pct upside to New Media Group
December 3, 2015 / 1:54 PM / 2 years ago

Trishield Capital's Harteveldt sees 55 pct upside to New Media Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Robert Harteveldt, chief executive of Trishield Capital, said on Thursday he had bought shares in U.S.-listed newspaper group New Media Group, which he hopes will rise by 23 percent to $26.50 over the next 12-18 months.

Speaking at the Sohn Conference in London, he said local circulation trends had stabilised and the firm was “materially undervalued” at its current $21.50 a share.

He also saw scope for $200 million in acquisitions over the next 12 months, which should increase the stock’s value by $4-$5 each. Together with organic growth, this could result in a 55 percent increase in price over the 18-month period, he said, with a 7.3 percent dividend yield. (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Sinead Cruise)

