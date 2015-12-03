Passport Capital's Burbank likes CF Industries for buybacks

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The boss of $4 billion U.S. hedge fund Passport Capital said on Thursday he had bought into U.S. agro-chemicals firm CF Industries as he thought it was undervalued and was likely to launch a $3.5 billion share buy back in 2016.

Speaking at the Sohn Conference in London, John Burbank said that although concerns around growth in China were clouding the short-term outlook in the broader commodity markets, he expected the company to begin buying shares in the second half of 2016. (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Kirstin Ridley)