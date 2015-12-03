FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PrimeStone's Falezan likes Dorma Kaba, sees 60 pct margin upside
Sections
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
U.S.
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy and Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 3, 2015 / 2:28 PM / 2 years ago

PrimeStone's Falezan likes Dorma Kaba, sees 60 pct margin upside

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Franck Falezan, co-founder of activist hedge fund PrimeStone Capital, said on Thursday he liked Swiss-listed door and lock manufacturer Dorma Kaba , which could grow its underlying earnings margin by 60 percent.

Speaking at the Sohn Conference in London, he said population growth, increased security concerns and technology were all driving the firm’s growth and there was a high barrier to entry.

Falezan said there were a number of ways to get the company’s margins to improve, including getting it to use capital more efficiently and increasing share-based pay for top executives.

Dorma Kaba was formed on Sept. 1 through the merger of German Dorma Group and Swiss Kaba Group. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Carolyn Cohn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.