November 19, 2014 / 5:57 PM / 3 years ago

TPG-Axon Capital's Singh says backs Hitachi, Europe's banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Dinakar Singh, founding partner of hedge fund TPG-Axon Capital, said on Wednesday he was backing Hitachi over European and U.S. rivals and saw between 30 and 50 percent upside for the stock.

Driving that outperformmance would be the firm’s stronger earnings growth potential, after a period of restructuring, which he told the Sohn Conference in London would help it close a 20-30 percent valuation gap with rivals.

Singh also said he backed Indian lender Yes Bank, which he expected to pick up market share from state lenders and which would continue to see strong earnings growth.

In Europe, Singh said he backed Europe’s banks, which were “poised to become massive dividend payers”, fuelling yields of up to 8 percent and vastly outstripping payouts from U.S. peers.

Among European lenders, Singh said he particularly liked Societe Generale. (Reporting by Simon Jessop and Nishant Kumar, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
