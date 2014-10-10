BRIEF-Soitec announces inauguration of photovoltaic power plant in Portugal

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Soitec SA :

* Announced on Thursday inauguration on Oct. 7 of the Alcoutim concentrator photovoltaic (CPV) power plant in Alcoutim near the Vale do Guadiana National Park in southern Portugal

* Says its Portuguese project partners include energy supplier Enovos, Calouste Gulbenkian private foundation, electrical contracting firm EIP (Electricidade Industrial Portugesa) and project developer Luz.On.

* Says plant consists of 82 CPV systems supplied by Soitec with 1.29 MWp in combined capacity

