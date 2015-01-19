FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Soitec FY 2014/2015 Q3 revenue rises by 45% to 48 mln euros
January 19, 2015 / 6:41 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Soitec FY 2014/2015 Q3 revenue rises by 45% to 48 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Soitec SA :

* Reports Q3 2014/2015 revenue of 48.0 million euros ($55.5 million) versus 33.1 million euros last year

* Sees Q4 revenue for Electronic division of 65.0 million euros

* Confirms that H2 operating loss will not be significantly reduced compared to H1

* Expects significant asset impairment charge to be recorded in H2, reflecting implemented scenario for solar activity and restructuring

* Deputy CEO Paul Boudre is appointed CEO, André-Jacques Auberton-Hervé keeps his post of Chairman of the Board

* On Jan. 16, Board of Directors has decided to implement and support a strategic plan to refocus activities on soitec electronics, its core business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8645 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

