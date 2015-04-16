Solairedirect sets price range for IPO

PARIS, April 16 (Reuters) - Solar energy provider Solairedirect set an indicative price range for its initial public offering of 16-21.50 euros a share on Thursday, implying a market capitalisation of 386 million euros ($412 million) based on the mid-point.

The subscription period will run from Thursday until April 28 for the French offering and April 29 for the international offering, the company said in a statement. Trading on Euronext Paris is expected to begin on April 30.

“Solairedirect will use the net proceeds of the capital increase to enhance its financial and strategic flexibility and to fund investments in solar parks,” the company said.

Citigroup and Deutsche Bank are acting as joint global coordinators and joint lead managers on the IPO. Credit Agricole, RBC Europe Limited and Carnegie AS are acting as joint lead managers. Greentech Capital Advisors is acting as financial adviser to Solairedirect. ($1 = 0.9365 euros) (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume and James Regan; Editing by John Irish)