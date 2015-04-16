FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Solairedirect sets price range for IPO
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 16, 2015 / 5:52 AM / 2 years ago

Solairedirect sets price range for IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 16 (Reuters) - Solar energy provider Solairedirect set an indicative price range for its initial public offering of 16-21.50 euros a share on Thursday, implying a market capitalisation of 386 million euros ($412 million) based on the mid-point.

The subscription period will run from Thursday until April 28 for the French offering and April 29 for the international offering, the company said in a statement. Trading on Euronext Paris is expected to begin on April 30.

“Solairedirect will use the net proceeds of the capital increase to enhance its financial and strategic flexibility and to fund investments in solar parks,” the company said.

Citigroup and Deutsche Bank are acting as joint global coordinators and joint lead managers on the IPO. Credit Agricole, RBC Europe Limited and Carnegie AS are acting as joint lead managers. Greentech Capital Advisors is acting as financial adviser to Solairedirect. ($1 = 0.9365 euros) (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume and James Regan; Editing by John Irish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.