LOS ANGELES, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Arizona regulators on Thursday voted to allow the state’s largest utility, Arizona Public Service, to impose a small monthly fee on residential customers with rooftop solar systems.

The fee of 70 cents per kilowatt would equate to about $5 a month for the average solar customer in Arizona, far less than the amount APS was seeking.

Three members of the Arizona Corporation Commission approved the measure, while two opposed it.