BRIEF-Solar sells assets in Solar Deutschland, announces preliminary results for 2014

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Solar A/S :

* Enters into agreement concerning the divestment of assets in Solar Deutschland GMBH

* If transaction is finalised as expected it will entail an accounting gain of about 50 million Danish crowns ($7.60 million) and free up capital worth about 250 million crowns calculated on a normalised basis

* 2014 preliminary result: realised revenue amounted to 11.2 billion crowns

* 2014 preliminary EBITA amounted to 67 million crowns

* Preliminary expectations for 2015 are strengthened from divestment, but it will not result in any major changes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5709 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)