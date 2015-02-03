FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Solar sells assets in Solar Deutschland, announces preliminary results for 2014
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Rohingya refugee crisis
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Electronics
February 3, 2015 / 6:50 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Solar sells assets in Solar Deutschland, announces preliminary results for 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Solar A/S :

* Enters into agreement concerning the divestment of assets in Solar Deutschland GMBH

* If transaction is finalised as expected it will entail an accounting gain of about 50 million Danish crowns ($7.60 million) and free up capital worth about 250 million crowns calculated on a normalised basis

* 2014 preliminary result: realised revenue amounted to 11.2 billion crowns

* 2014 preliminary EBITA amounted to 67 million crowns

* Preliminary expectations for 2015 are strengthened from divestment, but it will not result in any major changes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5709 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.