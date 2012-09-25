European solar groups file second complaint with EU

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Sept 25 (Reuters) - European solar companies led by Germany’s SolarWorld have filed a second complaint against Chinese rivals with the European Commission, less than a month after Europe launched an investigation into suspected price-dumping of solar panels.

A spokesman for the EU ProSun initiative -- which had filed a first complaint in July -- on Tuesday said a complaint had been filed against suspected state support to Chinese solar companies. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; writing by Christoph Steitz)