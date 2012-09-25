FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European solar groups file second complaint with EU
#Energy
September 25, 2012 / 12:40 PM / in 5 years

European solar groups file second complaint with EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Sept 25 (Reuters) - European solar companies led by Germany’s SolarWorld have filed a second complaint against Chinese rivals with the European Commission, less than a month after Europe launched an investigation into suspected price-dumping of solar panels.

A spokesman for the EU ProSun initiative -- which had filed a first complaint in July -- on Tuesday said a complaint had been filed against suspected state support to Chinese solar companies. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; writing by Christoph Steitz)

