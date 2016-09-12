FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SolarCity raises $305 mln to fund solar projects
September 12, 2016 / 11:40 AM / a year ago

SolarCity raises $305 mln to fund solar projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Solar panel installer SolarCity Corp , which is being bought by Tesla Motors Inc for $2.6 billion, said on Monday it had raised $305 million to fund its projects.

A private investment fund affiliated with Quantum Strategic Partners Ltd provided the equity investment, the company said.

The fund was advised by Soros Fund Management LLC.

The deal included an 18-year-loan syndicated to five institutional investors, SolarCity said.

The solar company said last month it faced greater-than-usual delays in closing new project financing commitments due to its takeover talks with Tesla. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru:; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

