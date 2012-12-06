FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Los Angeles to buy power from two big solar projects
December 6, 2012 / 5:30 PM / 5 years ago

Los Angeles to buy power from two big solar projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa on Thursday will approve contracts to buy 460 megawatts of electricity from two large solar projects in Nevada, he said in a statement.

The projects include K Road Power’s 250 MW Moapa installation, which will be located on tribal land north of Las Vegas, and Sempra Energy’s Copper Mountain Solar 3 near Boulder City, Nevada. Los Angeles will buy 210 MW of Copper Mountain 3’s 250 MW of output.

The deals are part of Los Angeles’ goal to source 25 percent of its electricity needs from renewables by 2016 and 33 percent by 2020.

Solar panel suppliers have not been selected for the projects.

