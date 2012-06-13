FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi-led group close to win Moroccan solar plant
June 13, 2012 / 10:36 AM / in 5 years

Saudi-led group close to win Moroccan solar plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RABAT, June 13 (Reuters) - A consortium led by Saudi International Company for Water and Power (ACWA) is close to win a contract worth at least $500 million to build a 160-megawatt concentrated solar power plant south of Morocco, an official source said on Wednesday.

“We are going to opt for the offer made by the consortium of Acwa,” the source, familiar with the discussions about the contract, told Reuters. The source asked not to be named pending an official announcement due later this week.

Acwa has teamed up with Spanish engineering firm Aries IS and TSK EE for the design, finance, construction, operation and maintenance of the plant near the southern city of Ouarzazate.

Reporting By Souhail Karam; editing by James Jukwey

