Morocco selects Saudi-led group for major solar plant
#Energy
September 24, 2012 / 3:36 PM / in 5 years

Morocco selects Saudi-led group for major solar plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RABAT, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Morocco’s solar energy agency has selected a consortium led by Saudi International Company for Water and Power (ACWA) to build a 160-megawatt concentrated solar power plant in the south of the country, the agency said on Monday.

Mustafa Bakkoury, who heads the state’s Solar Energy Agency (Masen), made the announcement at a press conference. ACWA has teamed up with Spanish engineering firm Aries IS and TSK EE for the design, finance, construction, operation and maintenance of the plant near the southern city of Ouarzazate.

An official source told Reuters in June that Masen would select the ACWA-led consortium for the solar plant, one of the world’s biggest. (Reporting by Souhail Karam; Editing by Anthony Barker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
