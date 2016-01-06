FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-SolarCity to cut 550 jobs in Nevada
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 6, 2016 / 2:57 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-SolarCity to cut 550 jobs in Nevada

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, shares)

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Solar panel installer SolarCity Corp said it would cut 550 jobs in Nevada, two weeks after the state’s utilities commission approved changes that would reduce credits customers receive for selling excess solar power to the grid.

The company, which has more than 13,000 employees, said it would relocate the affected workers to business-friendly states.

SolarCity, which is backed by Tesla Motors Inc’s CEO Elon Musk, ceased Nevada solar sales and installations in December, following the state’s decision.

SolarCity Chief Executive Lyndon said on Wednesday he was “convinced” that Nevada’s Governor and the utility commission “didn’t fully understand the consequences of the decision”.

Rive added that he was waiting to speak to Governor Brian Sandoval.

The company also said it had closed a training center in West Las Vegas it opened a little over a month ago.

The company’s shares were down 1.4 percent in early trading. Up to Tuesday’s close, the stock had fallen about 8.5 percent since the state’s decision on Dec. 22. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.