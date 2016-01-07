Judge tosses securities fraud lawsuit against SolarCity

A federal judge in California has dismissed a securities fraud lawsuit against SolarCity Corp, ruling that plaintiffs failed to show executives of the largest installer of solar panels in the United States manipulated the company’s accounting to inflate profits.

In a decision on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman said investors suing the company for securities fraud had alleged no more than motive and opportunity on the part of the defendants.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1TIiJKA