FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Tesla offers to buy solar panel maker SolarCity in deal up to $2.8 bln
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. oil set for biggest monthly loss in over a year
Energy & Environment
U.S. oil set for biggest monthly loss in over a year
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S. Legal News
June 21, 2016 / 9:56 PM / a year ago

Tesla offers to buy solar panel maker SolarCity in deal up to $2.8 bln

Paul Lienert and Subrat Patnaik

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Elon Musk's Tesla Motors Inc said on Tuesday it has made an offer to acquire solar panel maker SolarCity Corp in an all-stock deal worth as much as $2.8 billion, as the electric car maker looks to get into the market for sustainable energy for homes and businesses.

Musk, who is also the chairman and principal shareholder of SolarCity, described the deal as "no brainer" in a call with reporters.

Tesla said it offered $26.50 to $28.50 per share for SolarCity, which represents a premium of about 25 percent to 35 percent to the company's Tuesday close of $21.19. That values the deal at about $2.6 billion to $2.8 billion overall.

Tesla makes premium electric vehicles that sell for about $70,000 to $150,000, as well as home battery storage units. SolarCity is the No. 1 residential solar company in the United States.

Tesla shares plunged 10 percent to $196.75 in extended trading on Tuesday, while SolarCity shares rose about 23 percent to $26.05.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.