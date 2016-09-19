FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Tesla says lawsuits could delay SolarCity deal
#Market News
September 19, 2016 / 1:15 PM / a year ago

Tesla says lawsuits could delay SolarCity deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Elon Musk-led Tesla Motor Inc said on Monday its proposed acquisition of SolarCity Corp could be delayed due to shareholder lawsuits challenging the deal.

Four lawsuits were filed in Delaware between Sept. 1 and Sept. 16, the company said in a regulatory filing. (bit.ly/2cMzghr)

The lawsuits allege, among other things, that both Tesla and SolarCity board members breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed merger.

The companies have said they expect the deal to close by the end of the year. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
