SolarCity to pay $120 mln for direct marketing company
August 13, 2013 / 3:01 PM / 4 years ago

SolarCity to pay $120 mln for direct marketing company

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Aug 13 (Reuters) - SolarCity Corp on Tuesday said it would buy direct marketing solar company Paramount Solar for about $120 million in a deal that is expected to help the U.S. panel installer cut the cost of acquiring new customers.

Paramount Solar is majority owned by Guthy Renker LLC, the direct marketing company best known for its Proactiv skin care line. Guthy Renker’s Chief Executive, Ben Van de Bunt, is expected to join SolarCity’s board of directors later this year.

Paramount has grown rapidly thanks to a business model that relies on virtual sales direct to consumers. SolarCity’s growth, in comparison, has come from selling systems through its rapidly expanding network of field sales agents. Paramount has sold SolarCity systems for some time.

Adding Paramount’s remote selling expertise will help SolarCity reduce the overall amount it pays to attract new customers, CEO Lyndon Rive said in an interview.

SolarCity will pay $116.3 million in stock for Paramount and the remainder in cash. SolarCity’s stock has been on a tear since its initial public offering at $8 a share in December. It was trading at $38.01 on the Nasdaq Tuesday morning.

SolarCity is backed by entrepreneur and Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
