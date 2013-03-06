CORRECTED-SolarCity fourth-quarter loss widens, revenue up 22 percent

(Corrects day to Wednesday)

LOS ANGELES, March 6 (Reuters) - U.S. solar panel installer SolarCity Corp on Wednesday reported a wider fourth-quarter loss as operating expenses grew.

The company posted a loss from operations of $23.8 million, compared with a loss from operations of $14 million a year ago.

Total revenue grew 22 percent to $25.3 million from $20.7 million. Total customers rose 192 percent, the company said.

SolarCity went public on Dec. 13 after cutting its initial public offering price to attract investors skittish about putting money into the volatile solar industry. Nearly three months later, however, its shares are well over double the IPO price of $8, closing at $19.27 on the Nasdaq. (Reporting By Nichola Groom; Editing by Bernard Orr)