SolarCity posts profit as panel installations rise
#Market News
February 9, 2016 / 9:26 PM / 2 years ago

SolarCity posts profit as panel installations rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Residential solar panel installer SolarCity Corp reported a quarterly profit, compared with a loss a year earlier, driven by higher panel installations.

SolarCity, which counts Tesla Motors Inc CEO Elon Musk among its investors, said net earnings attributable to its shareholders was $4.6 million, or 4 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from a loss of $3.6 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/23VrOqb)

Revenue jumped 61 percent to $115.5 million. (Reporting by Manish Parashar and Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

