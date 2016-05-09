FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SolarCity reports bigger quarterly loss as expenses surge
May 9, 2016 / 8:45 PM / a year ago

SolarCity reports bigger quarterly loss as expenses surge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - SolarCity Corp reported a bigger quarterly loss as the residential solar panel installer’s total operating expenses jumped 54 percent.

SolarCity, which is backed by Tesla Motors Inc founder Elon Musk, said net loss attributable to shareholders widened to $25 million, or 25 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $21.5 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/1T1DI9Z)

Revenue rose 81.6 percent to $122.6 million

Total operating expenses rose to $226.9 million from $147.4 million.

The company said in February it would increase sales and marketing spending to counter the impact from its decision to exit the Nevada market. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

