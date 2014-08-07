FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SolarCity sales jump on "unprecedented demand"
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 7, 2014 / 8:35 PM / 3 years ago

SolarCity sales jump on "unprecedented demand"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - SolarCity Corp, the largest installer of residential solar panels in the United States, reported a 62 percent rise in quarterly sales amid “unprecedented demand.”

The company’s revenue rose to $61.3 million in the second quarter ended June 30 from $38 million a year earlier.

However, the net loss attributable to stockholders widened to $47.7 million from $39.5 million as operating expenses jumped 123 percent.

SolarCity last reported a quarterly profit in the fourth quarter of 2013. Prior to that, the company had not reported a profit since the first quarter of 2012. (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.