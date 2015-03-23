FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Arizona power provider says will fight lawsuit over solar rates
March 23, 2015 / 11:07 AM / 2 years ago

Arizona power provider says will fight lawsuit over solar rates

Diane Bartz

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Salt River Project Agricultural Improvement and Power District (SRP), an Arizona local power supplier, has said it will fight a lawsuit that accuses it of rejiggering its rate schedule in December to hurt solar power providers.

SolarCity Corp, which says it is the largest U.S. solar power provider, alleged in a March 2 lawsuit that SRP’s new rate plan penalizes new solar customers by about $600 per year.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1xcLDw4

