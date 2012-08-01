FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Solarwatt eyes new dawn with Stefan Quandt
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
August 1, 2012 / 3:35 PM / 5 years ago

Solarwatt eyes new dawn with Stefan Quandt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF, Germany, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Insolvent German solar module maker Solarwatt AG may see a new dawn after finding a willing investor in big BMW shareholder Stefan Quandt.

Solarwatt said on Wednesday Quandt, who holds a 17.4 percent stake in the premium carmaker, was prepared to support its restructuring and a capital increase that would give him a 94 percent stake in the company, if creditors and the local district court approve the group’s reorganisation plans.

“As soon as this confirmation is final, the local district court orders the discharge of the insolvency proceedings - and Solarwatt AG will once again operate in the market as a fully- restructured company,” Solarwatt custodian Rainer Baehr said.

Solarwatt - which filed for insolvency in June - also said Quandt would grant the company a 5 million euro ($6.2 million) loan to expand its business, should the plan be realised.

The solar industry’s crisis, triggered by overcapacity amid falling government subsidies, has hit peers Q-Cells, Solar Millennium, Solarhybrid and Solon , which have all filed for insolvency in recent months.

Susanne Klatten - Stefan Quandt’s sister and Germany’s richest woman - holds a 24.99 percent stake in German wind turbine maker Nordex.

$1 = 0.8120 euros Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Anneli Palmen; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.