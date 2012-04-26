FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-SolarWinds 1st-qtr profit beats estimates
#Market News
April 26, 2012 / 12:10 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-SolarWinds 1st-qtr profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q1 adj EPS $0.30 vs est $0.25

* Q1 rev up 39 pct to $59.7 mln, beats estimates

* Sees Q2 adj EPS $0.26-$0.27 vs est $0.27

* Sees Q2 rev $59 mln-$60.2 mln vs est $59.1 mln

April 26 (Reuters) - SolarWinds Inc posted first-quarter profit above analysts’ expectations, helped by higher license revenue, and the network management software maker forecast second quarter in line with estimates.

The company, which makes software to move data over business networks, earned $17.1 million, or 23 cents a share, compared with $11.7 million, or 16 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 30 cents a share.

Revenue rose 39 percent to $59.7 million. License revenue jumped 35 percent to $27.5 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 25 cents per share, on revenue of $56.4 million for the fourth quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the second quarter, SolarWinds expects adjusted earnings of 26 cents to 27 cents per share, on revenue of $59 million to $60.2 million.

Analysts were expecting adjusted earnings of 27 cents a share, on revenue of $59.1 million.

