UPDATE 3-SolarWinds confirms it is exploring strategic alternatives

By Liana B. Baker and Greg Roumeliotis

Oct 9 (Reuters) - SolarWinds Inc, a U.S. provider of information technology management software to businesses, said on Friday that it was exploring strategic alternatives after Reuters reported the company was in talks to sell itself.

SolarWinds, which has a market capitalization of close to $3.5 billion, said it was conducting the review in response to an unsolicited expression of interest from a third party it did not name.

Earlier on Friday, Reuters reported, citing sources, that SolarWinds was in talks with several private equity firms about selling itself, and that it was working with investment bank JPMorgan Chase & Co. SolarWinds confirmed it had retained JPMorgan and said it had also hired law firm DLA Piper LLP to advise on the review.

“Consistent with its duties, our board of directors has determined that it is prudent to undertake a review to see which alternative or alternatives, including our standalone plan, are the best way to maximize shareholder value,” SolarWinds Chief Executive Kevin Thompson said in a statement.

The company cautioned that there could be no assurance that the consideration of strategic alternatives would result in any transaction. JPMorgan had no immediate comment.

SolarWinds shares were trading up 12.1 percent at $46.96 in afternoon trading in New York.

There has been a flurry of enterprise software companies going private in the last few years, including Informatica Corp, Tibco Software, Compuware and BMC Software.

Based in Austin, Texas, SolarWinds provides IT infrastructure management software to companies, small businesses, government agencies and educational institutions worldwide. It competes with Hewlett-Packard Co, IBM Corp , CA Inc and Cisco Systems Inc.

SolarWinds said during its second-quarter earnings announcement in July that it faced challenges in its licensing business. It also lowered its annual revenue outlook, which drove down its shares and prompted several research analysts to lower their price targets on the company.

SolarWinds was founded in 1999 and went public in 2009. Its co-founder Don Yonce, a former Wal-Mart Stores Inc executive, holds a 13 percent stake in SolarWinds, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Liana B. Baker and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Meredith Mazzilli)