SolarWinds to be taken private in $4.5 bln deal

Oct 21 (Reuters) - SolarWinds Inc, a U.S. provider of information technology management software to businesses, said it agreed to be taken private by investment firms Silver Lake Partners and Thoma Bravo LLC for $4.5 billion.

The offer of $60.10 per share in cash represents a premium of 19.7 percent to SolarWinds’ Tuesday closing price.

SolarWinds said on Friday that it was exploring strategic alternatives after Reuters reported that the company was in talks to sell itself. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)