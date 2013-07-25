FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SolarWinds revenue misses estimates on weak license sales
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 25, 2013 / 8:44 PM / 4 years ago

SolarWinds revenue misses estimates on weak license sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Network management software maker SolarWinds Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue due to a shortfall in license sales and forecast current-quarter results below Wall Street estimates.

SolarWinds shares fell 17.5 percent in extended trading.

The company, which makes software to move data over business networks, said net income rose to $22.8 million, or 30 cents per share, from $19.4 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, it earned 40 cents per share.

Revenue rose 21 percent to $77.5 million.

Analysts had expected earnings of 36 cents on revenue of $78.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.