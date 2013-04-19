FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SolarWorld eyes Bosch's solar cell production -CEO
April 19, 2013

SolarWorld eyes Bosch's solar cell production -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 19 (Reuters) - German ailing solar module maker SolarWorld is interested in the solar cell production that car parts supplier Bosch is trying to divest, its chief executive told a German paper.

“We are interested in parts of Bosch’s operations, above all its solar cell production,” SolarWorld CEO Frank Asbeck told business daily Handelsblatt.

Bosch in late March said it will sell or shut down its heavily loss-making solar energy operations, the latest blow to the industry as Germany curbs green energy subsidies and cheap Chinese imports flood the market.

SolarWorld earlier this week said plunging solar module prices and asset writedowns led to an expected net loss of more than half a billion euros in 2012. [ID:ID:nL2N0D42A0] (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by David Cowell)

