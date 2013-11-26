SolarWorld buys solar plant from car parts maker Bosch

FRANKFURT, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Germany’s SolarWorld said it agreed to buy one of Bosch’s solar panel plants in a bid of the car parts supplier to cut its losses in the solar sector.

SolarWorld will take over cell production capacity of 700 megawatts (MW) as well as module production capacity of 200 MW from Bosch Solar Energy in Arnstadt, SolarWorld said in a statement on Tuesday.

A glut of solar equipment has led to a pricing slump over the past four years, throwing many companies into crisis and leading some of them, including former heavyweights Q-Cells , Solon and Conergy, to file for insolvency.

Bosch said in March that it would end solar panel production early next year and put parts of the business up for sale after losing 2.4 billion euros ($3.23 billion) since creating the photovoltaics unit in 2008.

Reuters reported earlier this month that SolarWorld and Bosch were in talks about the latter’s photovoltaics plant in Arnstadt, which has about 1,800 employees.

The transaction is expected to close in late February 2014, SolarWorld said. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)