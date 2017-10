DUESSELDORF, Germany, Dec 12 (Reuters) - German solar company SolarWorld saw very good business in the United States so far in the fourth quarter, Chief Executive Frank Asbeck told Reuters on Wednesday.

Asbeck also added that a strategic partnership was one of many options for the group, which had posted a 300 million euro ($389.97 million) net loss for the first nine months of 2012. ($1 = 0.7693 euros) (Reporting by Anneli Palmen; Writing by Christoph Steitz)