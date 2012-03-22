FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SolarWorld aims to return to oper profit in 2012
March 22, 2012 / 7:16 AM / in 6 years

SolarWorld aims to return to oper profit in 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 22 (Reuters) - Germany’s SolarWorld said it was aiming to return to profit on an operating level in 2012, after large impairments on outdated production equipment had caused it to post an operating loss of 233 million euros ($307 million) in 2011.

According to Thomson Reuters Starmine, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) are seen at 66 million euros in 2012.

SolarWorld - which had released preliminary results for 2011 in February - posted a 2011 net loss of 299 million euros, compared with a net profit of 87 million in 2010. ($1 = 0.7582 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz)

